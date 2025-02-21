Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Receives Special Gift From Country Music Star Morgan Wallen
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has led the Rebels program to new heights in recent seasons, but he is also an avid music fan.
Kiffin has been known to discuss his enjoyment of artists like Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen on social media, and this week, the Rebels head coach received a special gift from the latter of those two artists.
Based off a photo Kiffin shared on social media on Thursday, Wallen sent him a customized football as a thank you for a role Kiffin played in Wallen's concert at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 20, 2024. You can view the post below.
"Thank you for being such a key part of my nightly walkouts," Wallen's statement read. "You contribution inspired me to have more energy and more confidence to go out and kill it. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. God bless!"
Kiffin accompanied Wallen on stage for his "walkout" at Vaught-Hemingway last spring, and the music star wanted to pay tribute to the coach for his efforts. Wallen, of course, is a college football fan, specifically rooting for a team that Kiffin used to coach almost 20 years ago.
Wallen roots for the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that Kiffin led as the head coach in the 2009 season. Kiffin departed Knoxville rather abruptly following that campaign, heading out to Los Angeles to assume head coaching duties for the USC Trojans, a career stop that ended in his infamous "firing on the tarmac" in 2013.
Now, Kiffin is back in the SEC, and it likely means a lot to the Rebels' head man that one of his favorite artists thought enough of him to send him this gift, even if Ole Miss took down Tennessee 31-26 in Knoxville the last time the two programs met (2021).