Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Suntarine Perkins is taking home some hardware from Columbia this week.
Perkins, the anchor of Ole Miss' defense in Saturday's 27-3 win over South Carolina, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This marks the first time in his career that Perkins has taken home the honor.
Perkins totaled a career-high 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. His ability to mirror Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers held South Carolina to just 162 passing yards and an interception.
Perkins remains a standout for a top-ranked scoring defense entering Saturday's matchup against No. 13 LSU. Through six games, the sophomore has 25 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Perkins wasn't the only Rebel star to earn conference status on the defensive side. Junior lineman Walter Nolen was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording two sacks, three tackles for loss, and five total tackles.
Perkins and the Rebels must keep their foot on the gas entering Baton Rouge. Offensively, star receiver Tre Harris could be out after leaving Saturday's contest with a lower-body injury.
Harris, who leads the NCAA with 885 receiving yards and is second in receptions with 55, wouldn't be able to play if the game were on Monday, according to Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.
Jaxson Dart might have to turn to Juice Wells, who caught three passes for 97 yards and also fumbled a pass in the end zone for a touchback, as the top option.
"We've got to perform better than we did in the second half without him when we had three points ... We only threw one pass in the fourth quarter," Kiffin said. "That makes us move people to different spots, so we're preparing to do that and preparing to play without him."
Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ABC.