Lane Kiffin Provides Injury Update On Star Ole Miss WR Tre Harris
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels have passed one road SEC test this season, but another awaits this week as they travel to one of the most daunting places to play in college football: LSU's Tiger Stadium.
The Rebels (5-1, 1-1 SEC) get a much-needed bye week after the game against the Tigers, but there are still some injury concerns as they prepare for the next installment of the Magnolia Bowl rivalry, namely wide receiver Tre Harris.
Harris was injured in the first half of Ole Miss' win over South Carolina on Saturday, and head coach Lane Kiffin was asked for an update on his status on Monday afternoon.
"He couldn't finish the first half and wasn't really close to going back in the second half," Kiffin said in a press conference. "He certainly wouldn't be playing today. We've got to get the other guys ready.
"We've got to perform better in the second half than we did without him where we only got three points. We only threw one pass in the fourth quarter, but that makes us move people in different spots when he's out. We're preparing to do that and preparing to play without him."
That's not a sure-fire statement that Harris won't be available this week, but it sounds like it's certainly a possibility. He is currently Ole Miss' leading receiver with 885 yards and five touchdowns through six games of play, and he is averaging 17.02 yards per reception.
The Rebels have plenty of weapons in the wide receiver room (Juice Wells, Jordan Watkins, Cayden Lee, etc.), but the offense takes a noticeable hit when Harris is absent. If he is unable to play on Saturday, this week of practice for Ole Miss will be critical as they not only prepare for the daunting road atmosphere, but also gear their offense for success without Harris on the field.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and LSU is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.