Ole Miss' Legal Fight With LSU Could Have Major Impact Down the Line

It’s a story of revenge against an old coach, alleged "racism", and now there's a potential court case in the mix.

The Ole Miss vs. LSU game this upcoming season seems to be trying to squeeze every ounce of drama from the two schools' theater programs.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is now considering suing LSU for a million dollars to cover two unpaid buyouts for LSU transfers Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper. This lawsuit could have a massive impact on Ole Miss and LSU.

Background

Former Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen against the Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In January 2026, Umanmielen and Harper signed contracts stating they would return to Ole Miss.

Soon after that, they recommitted to LSU. There was no problem with this, but both players owed Ole Miss a solid sum of money for breaking their contracts. This is usually paid by the school the players transferred to.

The other school is buying out the players' contracts. The only problem is that LSU has not paid the reported $1 million they owe Ole Miss for Umanmielen and Harper.

Keith Carter is now likely to take this issue to court to get the money his program is owed and potentially to fuel other interests of Ole Miss football.

Next Level Chess?

Keith Carter, University of Mississippi athletic director, answers questions from media | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These kinds of court cases can take up to three years to resolve.

September 19th, 2026 is only two months away.

This is when LSU will come into Oxford for one of the biggest games of the regular season.

Is Carter trying to give the Rebels an advantage by hanging a lawsuit over Umanmielen and Harper?

Ole Miss could choose to either sue LSU or the players individually. If they sue the two transfers, they will likely be fighting that court battle over the season. A lawsuit could affect the focus of both players.

Umanmielen is a confirmed starter on defense, and Harper will be a key rotation piece for LSU’s offense. If Carter really is trying to get in their heads, he would be giving them both a taste of their current head coach Lane Kiffin’s medicine.

After all the moves that Kiffin has pulled against Oxford, it would be the ultimate troll for Carter to pull a Kiffin-like move against LSU.

The timing of the lawsuit could have a huge impact on the 2026 Magnolia Bowl.

Future recruiting

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Rebels choose to sue, it is vital they share with the media exactly why they are suing.

They have a legitimate case because the program is owed money, but Ole Miss does not want the media to cast this lawsuit in another light.

If the media is just reporting that Ole Miss is suing players for transferring, it could greatly affect recruiting.

If a potential recruit catches wind of a story that leaves out important details, they would think, “Well, why would I go to Ole Miss if they are just going to try and trap me and sue me if I transfer?”

Carter must state the fact that both Umannmielen and Harper signed a contract to come back to Ole Miss for the 2026 season. They then broke that contract, which is why they are being sued.

Ole Miss and LSU are at a point where their rivalry is much more than just football. Both programs could be potentially hurting themselves with some interesting moves (to put it lightly). This needs to go back to the Gridiron. What happens on the field September 19th is the storyline, not all these things that have had happened months in advance of this game.

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