Why Ole Miss Fans Still Aren’t Over Lane Kiffin’s Exit

Did Lane Kiffin really ever leave Ole Miss?

If a person who didn’t know anything about college football spent a day in Oxford and was then asked this question, they would probably think the answer was no.

Kiffin is still constantly talked about amongst Ole Miss fans, but why? It’s a mix of the media and his antics that keeps the spotlight on him.

Background

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions from the press after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin was once the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. He was revered for what he did for the program and his different type of personality. Over his six years, he brought a ton of attention to Ole Miss.

He accomplished this through many successful seasons. In his last year, he finally got the Rebels over the hump and into the playoffs. They went 11-1 under Kiffin in 2025, which was the best record in program history since 1962.

20 days before the Rebels first ever playoff appearance Kiffin left.

What? He just left?

Throughout the 2025 season, there were talks of LSU and the University of Florida being interested in Kiffin as their head coach. That was all fine and dandy, but he just led this Ole Miss team to an 11-1 record and was about to play Tulane in the first round of the playoffs.

Rebel fans thought there was no way he would just leave.

However, he signed a 90 million dollar contract with LSU and left his squad right before their playoff run.

Fans were outraged and suddenly despised Kiffin and everything he stood for.

The man was quoted in an interview that same year saying, “When I came to Oxford, I needed Oxford more than Oxford needed me.”

It sure seemed like he needed Oxford as a stepping stone to 90 million dollars.

Ole Miss media member Ben Garrett perfectly sums up this whole situation with a quote he shared about Kiffin.

“You can’t turn a heaux into a housewife.”

Oxford gave this the old college try. Turns out; it doesn't work.

After this debacle, the Rebels had to expedite the coaching hiring process because they were playing in the playoffs in less than three weeks.

Athletic director Keith Carter hired defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Golding had a great run that included the first ever playoff win in the Vaught and getting revenge against the Georgia Bulldogs in the All State SugarBowl.

Fans started saying Ole Miss was in their “Golding era”.

Ole Miss fans tailgate before the Ole Miss vs. Tulane College Football Playoff game | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Master of attention

Mississippi State fans hold signs referencing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s potential departure during a college football game | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, Kiffin left, but Ole Miss got a new coach who has proved he can win games on huge stages. Golding made it easy for Rebels fans to move on.

This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Kiffin has always had a hole inside of him that needed to be filled with attention from others. Each time he did something big and unexpected, that hole got bigger and harder to fill.

After the LSU sorority girls did all they could, Kiffin needed something more.

That’s when Lane met with Vanity Fair for an interview.

Kiffin shared some news that riled up everybody in the state of Mississippi. He claimed that he couldn’t land some recruits because their grandparents viewed Oxford as “racist”. He contrasted that with recruiting in Louisiana. Parents of recruits shared that the diversity on the LSU campus felt like the real world and lacked segregation.

Interestingly enough, this came up after he left Ole Miss. He stayed in a town for six years that was harder to recruit in because apparently it felt segregated.

This made everyone in Mississippi mad and, in turn, gave Kiffin the attention he was seeking.

The Solution

All of these storylines have fueled the fire for the week three matchup in 2026.

Kiffin will be making his return to Oxford.

The media has hyped this game up like no other. They are sending College GameDay there and have asked both coaches about this matchup.

The table is set, but Ole Miss fans have a crucial mission.

If they no longer want to think of Kiffin, or people to think about him when Ole Miss is brought up, they must stop filling that hole inside of him. Kiffin will try everything to get attention from the Rebel fans. If he’s not getting attention, he won’t be satisfied.

This game will take its course, and no matter what the score is when the clock hits triple zeros, Ole Miss fans have to drop Kiffin.

If he doesn’t get any more attention from them, he will be out of sight.

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