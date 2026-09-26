Ole Miss Makes Final Injury Decision on Kewan Lacy vs. Florida

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off of an emotional win over the LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin last week.

But as they head to Gainesville to take on Florida in hopes of building off of that win, the Rebels will be without their second-best player.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is officially out against Florida as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the second half of the win over LSU.

The Rebels are already facing a tough matchup against Florida and will now have to look elsewhere for contributions at running back in The Swamp.

Where Ole Miss Goes From Here With Kewan Lacy Out

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lacy out, the Rebels could turn to a committee-like approach at running back. There's no replacing a player like Lacy, who already has 39 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns this season, but Ole Miss will have to make do.

LSU transfer JT Lindsey will likely get the start and should receive most of the carries but Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier will have a role as well.

So far this season, Lindsey has 12 carries for 48 yards along with two catches for 12 yards. He scored the two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against LSU that gave Ole Miss an eight-point lead and put pressure on the Tigers during the game's final drive.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.

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