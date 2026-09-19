Kewan Lacy Ignoring the Lane Kiffin Noise Before Ole Miss-LSU

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy showed what he's capable of on the biggest stage of his career last season, but Saturday's matchup against LSU in Oxford will bring with it a different kind of spotlight.

No. 8 Ole Miss will host No. 7 LSU as former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin makes his return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since his abrupt departure.

Lacy will be right at the center of it all as one of the unquestioned stars set to take the field, but he's not letting all of the attention get to his or the team's head.

Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Lacy's mind, there's nothing that the team needs to block out when it comes to the Kiffin craze. It's as simple as turning the other cheek and focusing on what they can control.

It's easy to block something out when you just choose to ignore it.

“We don’t need to block it out. Since PG became our head coach he’s preached, ‘It’s all about us,'" Lacy told ESPN's Marty Smith. "We have the talent to achieve everything we want to achieve. We have the right mindset to focus on us, and on the fine details. The details are what’s going to lead us to victory, not any exterior noise.”

Kewan Lacy Had Breakout Season in Lane Kiffin's Offense

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) reacts after a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of what true feelings Lacy might feel toward his former head coach behind closed doors, it's no secret that Kiffin's offensive scheme deserves at least some credit for helping Lacy emerge as arguably the best running back in college last season.

After being a relatively unknown name upon his arrival to Oxford, Lacy exploded for 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 29 catches for 177 yards last season. Trinidad Chambliss came out of nowhere to help lead Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff Semifinals but he wouldn't have been able to rise to stardom if not for having Lacy right beside him.

Lacy could be right on track toward winning the Doak Walker Award but many feel he's also a potential contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Despite dealing with a thigh injury in the season opener against Louisville, Lacy has posted 30 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the year. If he wants a Heisman-worthy moment, that chance could come in Oxford against LSU.

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