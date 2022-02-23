Skip to main content

Matt Corral to Detroit Lions According to Pro Football Focus

The Rebel quarterback was paired with the Lions on Tuesday as the NFL Draft nears.

Pro Football Focus paired Matt Corral with the Detroit Lions in an Instagram post on Tuesday. 

In a post captioned, "Which team-QB pairing makes the most sense?" Corral was given the nod to Detroit. Other quarterback prospects in this year's draft were also paired with teams, including the following:

Sam Howell (North Carolina) -- Seattle Seahawks

Malik Willis (Liberty) -- New Orleans Saints

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) -- Las Vegas Raiders

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) -- Atlanta Falcons

Carson Strong (Nevada) -- Indianapolis Colts

Claudette Montana Pattison of Sports Illustrated's All Trojans recently caught up with Corral on the Fanatics Red Carpet prior to the Super Bowl. Corral reflected on his time in Oxford and relationship with Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin.

"Coach Kiffin was different, but I couldn't be more thankful to have worked for him," Corral said. "He taught me a lot about the game, on and off the field. Just from a player-to-coach perspective, I truly believe there was nobody across the country who had what I had for my coach."

As a reporter who covers USC, Pattison was sure to ask Corral about Trojan transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart who has recently made his way to Oxford to work under Kiffin's leadership.

"Hopefully, he breaks my records," Corral said. "He's going to do well in that system, for sure."

As far as prepping for the NFL, Corral has a singular quarterback in mind who he wants to style himself after.

"Aaron Rodgers," Corral said. "The way he makes it look so effortless and how he can make any throw."

Corral had a record-setting career at Ole Miss, and he helped the Rebels reach the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Although Corral left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, and Ole Miss eventually lost the game, he became a fan favorite in his latter years in Oxford, and he gives a large amount of the credit to Lane Kiffin for his development.

Matt Corral
Football

