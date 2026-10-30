Ole Miss Must Change How It Manages Its Defensive Line

The Ole Miss defense could not be more confusing this season, as even with an abundance of talent, the Rebels have only really put out two strong defensive performances to date. At the dawn of Pete Golding's tenure, the defensive-minded coach should encourage better efforts from that side of the ball.

That has not always been the case.

Louisville, while ranked as a team in week one, should not have been able to force Golding's hand as quickly as it did. While Charlotte in Oxford looked to calm the defense and bring it back to its expected form, it's hard to get a clear view of the unit when playing an American Athletic Conference team. LSU was an overall good showing for the Rebels, though issues defensively arose in the Tigers' near comeback. Beyond Missouri and Vanderbilt, Ole Miss' defense has not been to the caliber it must be to succeed at the highest level.

Bustling with star talent and names that jump off the scoresheet and into draft logs of all NFL general managers, the Rebels need to translate from the depth chart to the field better defensively, and it all starts with a little bit of rotation.

Will Echoles is Human, As is Pete Golding

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Dominick Giudice (56) and offensive lineman Tristan Wilson (73) block Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echoles, rightfully so, will be selected early on in the upcoming NFL Draft. Projected as the first interior defensive lineman to come off the board, Echoles' ability to blow up the run and break through constant double teams for backfield pressure is incredible and key to the Rebels' defensive success. Of course, you would want a player of this caliber on the field every snap, but when ignoring necessary rest, issues arise.

Echoles headed to the locker room in the second half of the Rebels' loss to Texas due to mismanagement of his reps early on, eventually receiving an IV before returning a few drives later. With how strong the Longhorns' run game was, Echoles' disappearance when needed was quite noticeable.

Golding addressed this errant scheming during an Oct. 26th press conference, admitting that the Rebels defensive depth can overtake the need to force unnecessary reps from its stars.

"We got to do a better job of managing his early reps, because we do have a lot of good players that we are rotating in there," Golding said, recognizing the impact of the temporary loss of Echoles.

It is tempting to run your best units every down, especially when getting some uncommon momentum after a horrid first-half showing, as Ole Miss gave against Texas. When recognizing some of the names that can back up Echoles when needing rest, Golding's decision looks even more jarringly incorrect. With Jamarious Brown, Jehiem Oatis and Michai Boireau all capable of taking first team reps, the Rebels are not pressed for issues on the defensive line. Adding rushers off the edge Blake Purchase, Suntarine Perkins and Kam Franklin, there is no need to squeeze every last drop out of Echoles.

Budgeting reps against Auburn will be crucial for Ole Miss' defensive success as the season heads to its completion. With Georgia making its way to Oxford next Saturday, Will Echoles will be greatly needed.

Golding should give them the occasional breather when possible.

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