Pete Golding Signals No Major Changes Coming to Ole Miss Defense

Perhaps one of the most frustrating things in college football is an inconsistent defense that allows explosive plays and doesn't feel like it is playing to its potential.

Well, the defense of the Ole Rebels has been like that. Interestingly, though, head coach Pete Golding isn't quite ready to do anything drastic.

Pete Golding Isn't Ready to Change Things Drastically for the Defense

Golding recently gave a harsh assessment of the defense in his press availability on Oct. 26, where he emphasized the need for consistency and strong tackling. For now, Golding hasn't said that he will make any drastic changes. The defense has to find a way to play better in multiple areas, rather.

The Rebels have no talent issues on defense, and several players are potential NFL draft picks. However, the team still struggles at times. On paper, the Oregon Ducks likely had the nation's most talented defense, with several superstars returning.

The Ducks' defense struggled in critical games; by the time it did, the season was spiraling out of control. Ole Miss doesn't want to have the same story: a great defense on paper that doesn't translate on the field.

The Ole Miss defense celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding addressed how Ole Miss can defend the Auburn Tigers quarterback, Byrum Brown: "Dual-threat guy, leads the SEC in quarterback run game, so you’ve got to account for him on all base downs... They use all the grass horizontally, the spacing, the receiver split out of the ballpark, which creates a numbers issue. So you load the box, you’re going to create some one-on-ones outside. So with that being said, you’ve got to play man-to-man. You’ve got to have elite eye control, a lot of double patterns, and things like that when you do play man."

He continued: "But the key to the drill, to me, is that you’ve got to eliminate the quarterback run game. You’ve got to create some negative-yardage plays early to get them into obvious passing downs so you can change the picture and the coverage for him."

Defending Brown won't be easy for a defense that has struggled at times in 2026. The good news is that Brown can shut down the run game if it's ineffective. Golding knows that if the Rebels' defense plays fast and shuts down the run game, Brown will struggle. Saturday will likely be an excellentdual-threat quarterback battle.

It's not about changing the scheme or panicking about the defense; it's about building discipline and using talent effectively. Sometimes, the Rebels look like they can beat anyone comfortably. At other times, they look uncoordinated on defense and inefficient on offense, leading to losses. Golding knows that he can find a way to get his defense to play to the level that it can.

Is Golding Justified In Still Believing in His Defense?

Talent-wise, the Rebels far surpass certain teams that I watch on Saturday. Yet somehow, the Nebraska Cornhuskers' defense is sometimes remarkably better than the Rebels'. The same goes for other elite defenses that just don't have the kind of talent Ole Miss has.

This shows a lack of discipline and accountability on the part of the defense. The bad news is that this can be quite a problem for a defense. The good news, however, is that this can be fixed. The defense needs to get better at tackling and stop making bad mistakes in the secondary.

Ole Miss CB Antonio Kite and DL Kam Franklin celebrate. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding is right to believe in this defense. If things keep going south quickly, he may need to consider something more drastic. But just a few weeks ago, the Rebels held the Missouri Tigers to just three points. They also held Vanderbilt to 17 points and looked sharp. The defense will be without the injured cornerback Edwin Joseph, but Ole Miss has the depth to replace Joseph nonetheless.

The defense has the potential to be one of the best in the nation. Major shake-ups right now aren't necessary. One thing is certain, though: the Rebels have to look better against Auburn if they want a real chance to take down the Georgia Bulldogs.

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