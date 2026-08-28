The Biggest Questions Ole Miss Football Still Faces Before Week 1

With under two weeks left until kickoff, Ole Miss still has a handful of questions to answer.

Even though the Rebels still have a Heisman-caliber duo leading the offense, the plenty of optimism backing Pete Golding in year one still does not overshadow an unresolved position battle up front and new faces as weapons.

Ole Miss can turn an offseason offensive tackle battle into real hype over the rest of fall camp, translate it into results, and have a new receiving core prove they belong.

Who Wins the Right Tackle Battle?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler IV (62) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Protecting Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy will be a key factor in this team's ceiling, making this battle even more important.

The battle has already named competitors: Tommy Kinsler from Miami and Carius Curne from LSU are the two currently competing. While the two contestants have real starting experience at other programs, neither has built a clean track record for the Rebels yet.

Kinsler has received praise from Pete Golding, stating that he's flashed SEC-level ability at offensive tackle. However, Kinsler is carrying more weight than the staff wants and will need to trim down if he wants a full, healthy season.

The talent has shown for Kinsler in brief moments, but the staff is still looking for consistency across every rep.

Kinsler isn't the only one being talked about by the head coach; Carius Curne has received praise because of his tape and upside. Curne has an extremely high ceiling, a ceiling that could help push Ole Miss over a hump.

Curne is still recovering from spring surgery, lacking proven consistency to the coaching staff simply because he hasn't had the reps.

Golding has said the plan is for the two to battle it out throughout camp, with a real decision coming closer to the mock game week before Louisville.

Can the Receiving Corps Replace What Left?

Even with the best pass protection, all Heisman quarterbacks need a reliable receiving core.

Most of Chambliss' weapons from last year either exercised all their eligibility or transferred; the room has been entirely built through the portal.

Jonhtay Cook from Syracuse will be a quality starter for the Rebels, leading Syracuse in receiving in 2025, and is projected to be more than just a depth piece.

Horatio Fields from Auburn has flown under the radar, being able to beat out defensive backs for contested catches in one-on-one coverage. Though Fields is coming off a broken foot, he possesses a trait that's been a staple of this passing game.

While the receiving corps will be a question mark until fans see them in action, the potential for this group of pass-catchers is through the roof.

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