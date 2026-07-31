Ole Miss Needs to Keep Kewan Lacy’s Usage Fresh in 2026

It’s no secret Ole Miss currently has one of the country’s most dynamic running backs going into fall.

As a true sophomore in his first season with the Rebels in 2025, Kewan Lacy enjoyed a record-setting breakout year in which he ran for 1,567 yards (program record) and scored 24 touchdowns (program record). After a season like that multiple programs contacted Lacy to gauge his interest in him joining their team. Ultimately, the Rebels gave Lacy the financial raise and lasting legacy he was seeking.

However, Lacy racked up plenty of mileage through what was a 15-game season with the Rebels, leading the nation in rushing attempts with 306 carries.

Will that be the offensive blueprint to follow again for the Rebels in 2026?

Well, it shouldn’t be.

Why?

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates after picking up a first down against Georgia in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal (2026). | Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss didn’t have the depth at running back to maintain, or warrant, any kind of balance in carries. Trinidad Chambliss was the only other backfield runner for the Rebels that could’ve posed an explosive threat to SEC defenses. Lacy had over 270 more carries than Ole Miss’ second-most used running back.

While Lacy’s usage didn’t slow down throughout the College Football Playoffs, Ole Miss got a glimpse of its backfield when Lacy became heavily limited in the final three quarters in the opening round against Tulane, due to a shoulder injury. Fortunately for the Rebels, just under two week’s time, Lacy was able to play well against Georgia despite not being fully healthy.

For a scenario like that, the Rebels appear far better equipped to handle it this upcoming season. Pete Golding and new running backs Frank Wilson were able to sign three transfer backs in Makai Frazier, Joshua Dye and JT Lindsey this cycle.

Not only does Ole Miss seem to have better depth at the position, but keeping Lacy as fresh as possible for late-game and late-season situations would only boost the Rebels’ offense in those critical situations. Lacy is lightning in a bottle with the rare combination of physicality, elusiveness and vision while possessing a home run threat ability.

Frazier, Michigan State’s leading rusher as a sophomore last fall, is also eager to contribute to the potentially ‘dangerous room’.

"I think it's the best room in the country. All those guys are pretty good, every day it's good to see who wants to be consistent. We show up to compete and see who can do the best every day and push each other,” Frazier explained during spring camp. “I think we all complement each other because some of us are fast, some of us are downhill runners. I think once all of that combines it'll be able to be a dangerous room."

If Ole Miss is able to get the most of its position unit, efficiently sporting a multi-back system on demand, the Rebels’ offense will be even harder to slow down and much less predictable based on personnel.

"We wanted some (running backs) with some experience, which we brought in," Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said earlier this spring. "You feel like regardless whether you are going the one, two, three or four up there, it's like 'Man, this kid's got a chance.' You don't see that drop-off that I've felt like we have before."

Another factor that could go into the decision is what Lacy wants out of the 2026 season from a usage standpoint. There’s no denying the competitive mindset or desire Lacy has to collect as many team and individual accolades as possible.

That said, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound back is well aware that — despite already receiving a hefty chunk of change this offseason — it’s his ‘money year’. Lacy hasn’t been shy about acknowledging that 2026 is more than likely his final season of college football. Some NFL Draft analysts have identified Lacy as the top back in the 2027 class, with some projecting a first round selection next spring.

If Lacy is going to go all in to pursue his NFL career following his junior campaign, being as fresh as possible will only help increase his stock around draft time. In the long run of the 2026 season, Lacy not putting on the extra mileage that he did in 2025 could prove to be a win for Ole Miss too.

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