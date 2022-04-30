Ole Miss' Chance Campbell Selected in Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS -- Chance Campbell is the latest Ole Miss player taken off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, being selected in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans.

Campbell joins fellow Rebels Sam Williams, Matt Corral and Snoop Conner taken in this year's draft. Following Campbell's drafting, Mark Robinson was also selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell played one season at Ole Miss as a graduate transfer in 2021, and he finished his season with 109 total tackles, 12.5 of which were tackles for a loss.

Here is the scouting report from NFL Draft Bible on Campbell:

Campbell is a rocked-up inside linebacker that is challenged laterally but makes plays when allowed to play downhill. When going forward, Campbell displays his best traits with ruthless tackling and elite tenacity. His blitz ability both from an off-ball position and flexed out on the line of scrimmage is where his bread is buttered. A true leader, Campbell was the signal-caller for the Rebels defense thanks to his intelligence and relentless motor. Labors when asked to quickly change direction. His eyes can hurt him in the run game as he tends to get washed out, leading to wide-open cutback lanes. While his play strength is strong, once linemen get their hands on him, his release or shed is subpar and leads to open holes play-side. He will need to work on his hand usage in order to work off blocks and make plays quickly. Campbell is best suited in a blitzing position, particularly inside as a “dog” where he can fire downhill and use his size to blow up the play. When deployed on space, his lack of movement ability and eyes tend to leave holes for the offense in both the run game and short-area pass concepts.

Campbell is the latest Ole Miss Rebel to join the Titans, and the franchise recently traded away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in this draft cycle.

