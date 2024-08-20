Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. Believes Rebels Are Better in One Key Area This Season
The 2024 Ole Miss football roster is headlined by numerous stars, but just as important in a playoff run are the men on the second and third strings. Fortunately for the Rebels, they appear to be in better shape in that area than in years past.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. was interviewed at "Grove Collection Day" on Monday, an event sponsored by The Grove Collective NIL campaign. In that setting, Weis discussed one area in particular where he feels that Ole Miss is in better shape this season than his previous years on staff: depth.
That doesn't go for just the offense. On both sides of the football, it appears that the Rebels have made key strides this offseason to add talent to rooms that already had proven production, elevating the roster as a whole in the process. Where Weis is concerned, it can be seen up front and at skill positions.
"We have so much more depth than we have in years past," Weis said. "In previous years since I've been here, we've had our top guys and a good group of players, but if we get a couple of injuries, there's some issues.
"This year, we're a little more prepared for the length of the season and how this thing goes. That's been the biggest thing for me. Obviously, that's what we were hoping for. I do feel like the depth overall at different positions has been really nice."
Some key transfers that will affect Weis' side of the ball this year include wide receiver Juice Wells, running backs Rashad Amos and Henry Parrish, and linemen Diego Pounds, Nate Kalepo, Julius Buelow and Gerquan Scott.
As mentioned previously, those names slide right into the rotation that Ole Miss built at some of these key positions last year, and it should help spread out reps across the season and keep players fresh during conference play and leading up to a potential College Football Playoff run.
Injuries are an inevitability in college football, but the successful teams are able to weather that storm with some capable backups who can plug-and-play on any given Saturday. At many spots across the field, it seems that the Rebels have that in 2024.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.