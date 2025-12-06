ESPN Insider Compares Ole Miss Football vs. Florida State's 2023 Team for CFP Seeding

The Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for the College Football Playoff with the program on the verge of its first berth in school history.

After navigating a strong 2025 season in the Magnolia State, No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) capped off the year with a win over Mississippi State in the regular season finale.

Now, all attention is on the Rebels with the program set to navigate the postseason without head coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines as the shot-caller.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers gig amid a record-setting season in Oxford where he is now in Baton Rouge as the head coach of the Bayou Bengals.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the new full-time head coach after earning the nod last Sunday.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Could Ole Miss get penalized for Kiffin no longer being the head coach when it comes to the program's College Football Playoff seeding?

In 2023, the Florida State Seminoles were held out of the College Football Playoff despite finishing the season with a 13-0 record after quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a devastating injury - being ruled out for the postseason.

Is Ole Miss in the same territory without Kiffin?

ESPN analyst Rece Davis chimed in on how the situation could unfold.

Rece Davis Weighs In:

“This is different from Florida State. We saw Florida State without Jordan Travis, and it wasn’t playoff-worthy. I’m sorry to stoke that up again. We haven’t seen Ole Miss,” Davis said.

“If Ole Miss had two games where they couldn’t get a first down, you know, and Lane left before the SEC Championship, had they made it? Okay. I’m good with it then. Now, it seems like a little – it seems a bridge too far in terms of speculation for me with the playoff.”

“It’s in the criteria,” Davis added. “I mean, now, Hunter Yurachek said initially to me that they wouldn’t have a data point to evaluate, but then later in the conference call with more reporters, he backed off of that to a degree to – the short answer is, yes, I think so. I think they will.

"But, I mean, I do think you kind of have to wait and see. I’m not advocating for it. I hope they don’t do it. I hope they ranked them based on what’s happened.”

