Ole Miss Offensive Line Has One Final Question to Answer Before Louisville

The Ole Miss Rebels enter the 2026 season with a lot of uncertainty at the offensive line position. The Rebels return some starters from last year, including center Brycen Sanders, who will look to be a captain going into the new season.

The position will likely be the most important factor in how well the Rebels do in 2026, as the offensive skill positions will be great. The Rebels return quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, and both Heisman candidates will need protection.

Pete Golding did well in the transfer portal, attempting to replace some of the players who left, including Diego Pounds and Jayden Williams, who both went on to the NFL. Losing both players leaves a significant hole on the offensive line that the Rebels will need to fill.

What Will the Rebels Do at Right Tackle?

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carius Curne and Tommy Kinsler IV are currently battling it out in fall camp for who will be the starting right tackle during the Rebels’ important 2026 season.

The tackle spots are considered the most important positions on the offensive line, as the tackles keep the quarterback in the pocket and away from SEC edge rushers.

Protecting the health of not only Chambliss but also Lacy will be huge in determining how far the Rebels can go in 2026. Injuries to quarterbacks tend to be caused by opposing pass rushers getting home and hitting the quarterback, so it is important that Ole Miss figures out the right tackle position.

The Rebels will have to rely on two transfers to protect one of the best QB-RB duos not only in the SEC but in all of college football.

Two Transfers, One Crucial Job for Ole Miss

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler IV (62) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kinsler IV transferred into the program from the Miami Hurricanes after a crushing loss in the National Championship to the Indiana Hoosiers. Kinsler brings not only experience going against some of the best teams in the country, but he can also potentially be a vocal leader in the locker room as well.

Curne transferred in from LSU after the Tigers had a very disappointing 2025 season under head coach Brian Kelly. Curne was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school, as he was the 51st-ranked player in his class.

The Rebels desperately need to have a reliable solution at the position by Week 1, or Ole Miss could be in for a rude awakening.

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