Ole Miss' Offensive Line Could Decide Just How Good Trinidad Chambliss Can Be

Fall camp has clarified most of Ole Miss' questions except the offensive line in front of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.

Chambliss enters this season as a favorite to contend for and potentially win the Heisman, with Lacy chasing the SEC rushing title and the Doak Walker Award. The ceiling for these two is no longer dependent on themselves, but on whether the retooled offensive line can hold up.

The interior is the strength of this unit, but the tackles will be a swing factor.

What's Already Solved

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) at the line of scrimmage against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With question marks surrounding the tackles, the interior of the offensive line remains a strength for the Rebels.

Ole Miss' interior trio returns for another year: center Brycen Sanders, left guard Delano Townsend, and right guard Patrick Kutas.

Sanders' return gives the Rebels continuity at the most important communication position on the line. Townsend's return will be pivotal for the overall success of this unit because of his real SEC experience as a starter. Kutas will be one of Ole Miss' biggest returnees, having won the Kent Hull Trophy as the state of Mississippi's best college offensive lineman in 2025.

In 2025, the Rebels' offensive line allowed just 19 sacks, tying for the fewest in the SEC. Departed tackles Diego Pounds and Jayden Williams combined to allow only two sacks between them.

Head Coach Pete Golding and Trinidad Chambliss have both pointed to the proven foundation of this unit being built through the interior; this retooling isn't a rebuild, but a unit trying to replace two pieces around a stable core.

What's Still Unresolved

While Ole Miss has a great interior, right tackle is the one spot on the offensive line without a definitive solution.

Golding pointed this out at SEC Media Days, calling it a real "question" as camp opened. The Rebels have their candidates for the position: LSU transfer Carius Curne, Miami transfer Tommy Kinsler IV, and returner Connor Howes are all in the mix.

Curne is still a competitor for the position despite an offseason arrest and no-contest plea on driving-related charges; he's still working himself back into full standing with the coaching staff. Kinsler played in 19 games across three seasons with the Hurricanes and will be another real competitor for the job. Howes rounds out the competition, with more experience in the Rebels facility than any of the other competitors.

The battle is expected to stretch throughout most of fall camp, with the winner projected to be named after a few weeks of practice.

Whoever emerges as the starter will protect Chambliss' throwing side against SEC pass rushers with no margin for an extended learning curve.

The uncertainty is the biggest variable in this offense reaching its ceiling with Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy.