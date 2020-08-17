SI.com
The Grove Report
Ole Miss Opens 2020 With Brutal Home Game Against Florida

Nate Gabler

Say goodbye to any rumors about a week one Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss will officially open their 2020 season with a home game against Florida. That game will take place at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 26.

The remainder of the SEC schedule will be released later this evening.

Ole Miss opened training camp on Monday, their first shot at getting back to normal in a year where nothing seems anything similar to normal. This Florida game in just over one month is the true next step in that journey. 

Rumors had swirled over the past two weeks that the Rebels would be opening the season with a game against Mississippi State. That theory would have preserved rivalry games in case a season needed to be cut short. The decision by the SEC to not move in that direction sort of shows a confidence in finishing the season. 

In short, this draw is brutal for Ole Miss. The Gators were one of the two previously slated SEC East games for Ole Miss in 2020, but also arguably the most difficult game on their schedule. 

A plus for Ole Miss, is that this game (along with those with Alabama and Auburn) are played at home. But it's still a season opener against the team with the 4th best Vegas odds to win the SEC and The Grove Report's pick to win the SEC East.

