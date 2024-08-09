Ole Miss' Pete Golding Reveals What Makes Suntarine Perkins Valuable on Defense
Sophomore Suntarine Perkins is listed as a linebacker on the Ole Miss Rebels football roster, but the baseball term "utility player" could be a more apt description for an athlete who is expected to make a big impact in 2024.
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has gotten creative with Perkins' alignments during fall camp, and during a media availability on Thursday, he was asked about what makes this young player so versatile in his defense.
"No. 1 is his athletic ability and his get-off," Golding said. "We move that guy around a lot, so they've always got to account for where he's at. That's a flexible position for us. He's a rusher and a dropper, so they can't always count on that guy coming. His versatility as a player really allows him to do really well at that spot.
"I think you're going to see him at a lot of different positions."
The physical skill has always been there for Perkins, but his knowledge of his role and the defense has grown over the past year. As a freshman, he saw action in all of Ole Miss' 13 games, accumulating 38 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
If Golding's faith in Perkins' growth as a player is any indication, those numbers could improve in 2024.
"Last year, coming in as an 18-year-old freshman in this league and having to learn a new system, you have to simplify as much as possible," Golding said. "Now he knows it inside and out at that position, so he's going to allow us to have some flexibility to move him around based on who we play.
"He's done a really nice job in his first year of learning and processing the scheme because the athletic ability and the 'want to' have always been there. I think there's going to be a more comfortable player on tape that's going to play with more confidence."
Perkins is one of the most prominent returners on a defense that will feature a lot of new faces this fall, especially up front. Transfers Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen are expected to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines for the Rebels, but the young Perkins could be right there with them, from a production standpoint.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.