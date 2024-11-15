Ole Miss Punter Fraser Masin Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
Everyone loves a punter from down under.
Especially Ole Miss fans since Fraser Masin has been near-perfect all season in Oxford.
Now, he's been honored for his accolades and success.
The senior was been named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, as announced by the Augusta Sports Council on Friday morning.
Masin is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the top punter in college football. Candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team.
The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.
While Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Walter Nolen have garnered most of the national attention, Masin has been one of the more slept-on standouts for a team looking to earn its place in the College Football Playoff.
Through 10 games, the Brisbane native is averaging 46.9 yards on 24 punt attempts, with 10 traveling at least 50 yards and 11 downed inside the 20 – helping lead Ole Miss to the FBS' sixth-best net punting average this season at 44.4
While consistency has been the backbone, Masin has also been direct. He's booted two punts beyond the 60-yard threshold this season, including a 64-yarder against Oklahoma and a 65-yarder in Ole Miss' Week 11 win at home over the then-No. 3 Georgia that tied his career-long.
Masin's season average of 46.9 yards per punt attempt would rank third among all punters in Ole Miss history. His career average of 43.3 yards per punt currently ranks seventh all-time for the Rebels.
The three award finalists will be announced on Tues., Nov. 26. The voting body will then vote again to determine the winner of the Ray Guy Award.
The winner will be announced live on Thurs., Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
You can find a list of the semifinalists below.
2024 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Andrew Stokes, South Florida
Brett Thorson, Georgia
Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Fraser Masin, Ole Miss
James Burnip, Alabama
Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
John Henderson, Bowling Green
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Tyler White, Texas A&M