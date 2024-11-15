Ole Miss Football's Jaxson Dart Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 5
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has been no stranger to national attention this season.
The senior quarterback from Kaysville, Utah, has been named to a litany of national award shortlists so far this season, with that list growing once again this week.
The added attention comes off the heels of the Rebels biggest win in program history, as Ole Miss beat Georgia 28-10 this past Saturday, and Dart was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award top 5 on Thursday, an award given to the nation's best quarterback.
On the season, Dart has completed 70.8 percent of his passes (good for seventh best in the country) 3,409 yards (which is the highest in the country) 22 touchdowns (good for sixth in the country) and four interceptions. Dart has also rushed for 304 yards on 85 carries for an average of 3.6 yards per carry and three scores.
The Ole Miss quarterback has undoubtedly been the catalyst for an explosive Rebel offense and is receiving the recognition to match it. Despite throwing an interception on the first drive of the game against Georgia, Dart bounced back and continued to lead the offense down the field all afternoon, capped off with a touchdown throw to Antwane 'Juice' Wells Jr. Dart proved on the biggest stage that he, and the Rebels, belong among the nation's elite.
The Rebels have an open date this week and are back in action on Nov. 23 against Florida. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.