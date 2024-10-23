Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Named Finalist for 2024 NFF William V. Campbell Trophy
Another day, another honor for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart, who remains in prime position to lead Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff in 2024, was named one of 16 national finalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday morning.
“We are thrilled to announce this year’s finalists for the Campbell Trophy,” said NFF Chairman and Ole Miss legend Archie Manning. “These exceptional young men embody an unwavering commitment to excellence in all areas of their lives, from the classroom to the football field. They truly represent the best of college football, and we know they have only begun to reach their potential.”
Dart has been one of the Southeastern Conference's top quarterbacks through eight weeks of the college football season, throwing for 2,384 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions. Nationally, he ranks third in passing yards and fourth in passer rating at 182.1.
A native of Kaysville, Utah, Dart owns a 64.7 completion percentage for 10,075 yards and 66 touchdowns with a career rushing line of 1,229 yards and 14 touchdowns. At 23-9 as a starter, he owns the second-most wins of any Rebels' quarterback of the modern era since Archie Manning’s first start in 1968. With a win on Saturday against Oklahoma, he'll tie Eli Manning (24-13) and Bo Wallace (24-15) for the all-time record.
Last season, Dart led the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history at 11-2, a mark that included a Peach Bowl victory that saw him break the Ole Miss bowl game passing record with 379 yards against Penn State.
On top of being named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, Dart is a member of five national award watch lists, including the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award.
The William V. Campbell Trophy is given annually to an individual recognized as "the absolute best in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership." All finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2024 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments, according to a press release.
The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10.
Listed below are all the finalists for the award.
2024 William V. Campbell Trophy Finalists
Tahj Brooks, RB – Texas Tech (3.55 GPA – Sport Management)
Robert Coury, LB – Carnegie Mellon [PA] (3.97 GPA – Mechanical Engineering)
Jaxson Dart, QB – Ole Miss (3.71 GPA – Business)
Beau Freyler, DB – Iowa State (3.91 GPA – Kinesiology)
Dillon Gabriel, QB – Oregon (3.43 GPA – Multidisciplinary Studies)
Ashton Gillotte, DL – Louisville (3.69 GPA – Communications)
Brody Grebe, DE – Montana State (3.93 GPA – Mechanical Engineering)
Mark Gronowski, QB – South Dakota State (3.76 GPA – Mechanical Engineering)
Terrance Hollon, LB – Howard (3.90 GPA – Health Science)
Jack Kiser, LB – Notre Dame (3.82 GPA – Business Analytics)
Luke Lehnen, QB – North Central [IL] (3.76 GPA – Exercise Science)
Brayden Long, QB – Slippery Rock [PA] (4.00 GPA – Sport Management)
Jake Majors, C – Texas (3.65 GPA – Business Management)
Seth McLaughlin, C – Ohio State (4.00 GPA – Finance)
Jalen Milroe, QB – Alabama (3.52 GPA – Management)
Jackson Woodard, LB – UNLV (3.77 GPA – Kinesiology)