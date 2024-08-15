Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Named to Manning Award Preseason Watch List
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is looking to pilot the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels to a College Football Playoff appearance this season, and he earned yet another preseason honor on Thursday.
The Manning Award, given annually to the top quarterback in the country by the Sugar Bowl Committee, released its 2024 preseason watch list on Thursday, and Dart was one of 29 candidates included. This award takes regular season and postseason performances into consideration and is voted on by the media and each of the Mannings.
Created in the 2004 season, the award honors the football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, the first and last of which attended school at Ole Miss.
"The start of college football is always an exciting time of year," Archie Manning said in a released statement. "There's lots of anticipation on campuses around the country and the quarterback position always draws a lot of attention and scrutiny.
"We hope that the Watch List for the Manning Award brings some positive attention to many of the top returning quarterbacks looking to have big years. And after we get into the season, we'll revisit things and expand our Watch List to include transfers and young quarterbacks who have started to make their marks on the game."
Archie, the eldest of these Mannings, played football at Ole Miss from 1968-70, earning SEC Player of the Year honors in 1969 and being named First Team All-SEC on two occassions (1969, 1970). He was also named a Third-Team All-American in 1969, and he finished fourth in Heisman voting in that same season followed by a third-place finish in 1970.
Archie's son Peyton opted to play for the Tennessee Volunteers in his collegiate career (1994-97), winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award in his final year in Knoxville. He was also the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy that season.
Eli continued his father's legacy at Ole Miss, suiting up for the Rebels from 1999-2003. He too won the Golden Arm and Maxwell Awards in 2003, and he finished third in Heisman voting during his senior season. Both Archie's jersey No. 18 and Eli's No. 10 are retired at Ole Miss.
Dart is entering his senior season with the Rebels after leading his team to its first 11-win season in program history in 2023. He threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns a year ago paired with just five interceptions.
He and the Rebels will open their 2024 season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.