Ole Miss QB Room Goes Against the National Narrative | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin talking about the backup quarterbacks and why they are all doing well. It is a throwaway quote, but it leads to a national conversation that needs to be had: in Austin Simmons, Walker Howard and AJ Maddox, this quarterback room may rival all that exist in college football, and Ole Miss having staying power is on the table.
We also discuss how Lane Kiffin often brags about not just thinking outside of the box but creating a new box. Ole Miss is in the middle of a new kind of fall camp and one where the Rebels are working to "ramp up" the personnel as opposed to the old method that Kiffin says is still prevalent today. Ole Miss ramping up now is designed to have healthier players in games 13-16, and if that's the case and this works out, the Rebels could go on a run.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the NFL model of the program, and camp is also leading to bigger-than-normal buy-in from the team's most important players. Lane Kiffin noted Monday the fact that things like tardiness to meetings aren't a problem for his team. This is a sign that Jaxson Dart, JJ Pegues, Caden Prieskorn and Tre Harris have set the agenda for the 2024 playoff push.
