Ole Miss Football Releases Matt Corral Draft Hype Video

There are less than two weeks until the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins, and the Ole Miss social media team is doing its part to let the NFL know that quarterback Matt Corral is not a prospect to pass on.

Ole Miss Football posted a pre-draft hype video for Corral on Easter Sunday with a message to the NFL.

The hype video includes highlights from Corral's phenomenal 2021 season.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

Last year Corral threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 67.9 completion percentage. Corral also cut down on his interception total, only throwing 5 interceptions compared to 14 in 2020.

Corral also proved he can attack defenses on the ground. The Ventura, Calif., native finished third on Ole Miss roster in rushing yards with 614 and second in scoring with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Despite Corral's production, talent and leadership qualities, he has managed to fall out of the first round in two recent ESPN mock drafts. Corral fell to the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints in the second round.

So what is causing draft analysts and NFL front offices to overlook Corral?

The signal caller injured his ankle during the Sugar Bowl versus the Baylor Bears and was forced to leave the game early. That was not the first time Corral got banged up in college, either. Durability might be a concern with Corral, but he put most of those concerns to bed when he put on a show at the Ole Miss Pro Day.

Corral is one of the 21 prospects that will be attending the first round of the NFL Draft live. He will join Liberty quarterback Malik Willis as the only two quarterback prospects attending the draft in person.

With so much uncertainty at the quarterback position in this year's draft, Corral could be the first quarterback taken off the board, or he could see himself fall to the second round.

While falling to the second round would not be ideal for the former Ole Miss quarterback, it would provide him with plenty of motivation to make sure the teams that passed on him in the draft regret it for years to come.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.