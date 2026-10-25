Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Exits With Injury in Second Half vs. Texas

The Ole Miss Rebels are getting hit with a potential major injury as they take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Saturday night.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy went down hard in the third down after a tackle and exited the game with what appeared to be an upper-body injury.

Lacy had been dealing with a shoulder injury recently. Fans will have to wait for an update from head coach Pete Golding but it's certainly possible he could have re-aggravated the injury. It's worth saving speculation until an update has been provided, though On3's Pete Nakos reported that it's the same left shoulder/arm injury Lacy had previously been dealing with.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy has dealt with injury questions all season. He dealt with a thigh issue in the opener against Louisville. He then suffered an upper-body injury in the win over LSU and didn't play the remainder of that game.

Lacy has been a consistent name on the injury report in recent weeks, but was cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game against Texas.

Texas Had Been Bottling Up Kewan Lacy

Prior to the injury, Lacy had done next to nothing against a stout Texas defensive front. He exited the game with 16 carries for 36 yards along with one catch for six yards. Ole Miss' most productive rusher was Makhi Frazier, who got most of his yardage on a 34-yard carry.

No other Rebel aside from Lacy and Frazier had more than one carry once the fourth quarter had started.

A Dallas, TX native, he certainly hoped for a better individual outing but the Rebels bounced back in the second half after a slow start.

Ole Miss went away from the ground game after Lacy exited, and it worked. Trinidad Chambliss threw two second-half touchdown passes to Horatio Fields, the second of which came on a beautiful throw at the pylon to tie the game at 24-24 to start the fourth quarter.

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