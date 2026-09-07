Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Exits With Injury vs. Louisville

The Ole Miss Rebels are already dealing with a notable injury in their first game of the season.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy suffered a thigh injury and was forced to sit on the sideline with an ice pack for most of the second half in Sunday night’s season opener against the Louisville Cardinals in Nashville, per the Ole Miss radio network.

Kewan Lacy Had An Early Injury Scare Before Exiting in Second Half

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy had previously went down with an apparent injury in the first quarter, but the ESPN broadcast reported that he only had the wind knocked out of him. Lacy stayed down on the field after getting picked up and taken down by multiple Louisville defenders but walked off under his own power.

He returned shortly after and scored Ole Miss’ first touchdown of the season.

Upon exiting for the thigh injury, Lacy had 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 19 yards. Totaling 21 touches on offense before the fourth quarter shows just how much Lacy means to the offense and why he’s viewed by many as a potential finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Lacy’s potential absence moving forward would obviously be massive but it remains to be seen what his status will be as the Rebels make their way through the beginning of the season.

All eyes will be on Lacy’s status when the Rebels host LSU in Week 3.

Who Steps Up For Ole Miss in Kewan Lacy's Absence?

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have gone with somewhat a committee approach in Lacy's absence.

With the game tied at 38 in the final minute of the fourth quarter, JT Lindsey, an LSU transfer, had seven carries for 25 yards and one catch for four yards while Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier had six carries for 23 yards. The Rebels also leaned on the dual-threat ability of Trinidad Chambliss.

If Lacy's injury continues to hamper him during a short week for the Rebels, he will be able to have somewhat a rest week when Ole Miss hosts a Charlotte team that is coming off a FCS loss to The Citadel.

Lacy finished last season with 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 29 catches for 177 yards.

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