Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Suffers Another Injury, Exits vs. LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels headed into halftime of Saturday's matchup against LSU after an impressive first half that resulted in a 24-7 lead.

But in the third quarter, momentum shifted in LSU's favor while Ole Miss got hit with major injury news.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy exited to the locker room with an apparent upper-body injury and is questionable to return, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos.

It's unclear what exactly his injury is at this point. Either way, it's the last thing Rebel fans want to see as they look to hold off LSU and Lane Kiffin. Prior to his departure, Lacy had tallied nine carries for 43 yards and one touchdown along with two catches.

Kewan Lacy Has Dealt With Injury Issues Early This Season

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) reacts after a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This marks another injury for Lacy early this season.

In the season-opening win over Louisville, Lacy exited with a thigh injury and didn't return, giving way for Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey to receive notable action as the Rebels closed out the Cardinals in crunch time.

Lacy was still a big part of Ole Miss' win over Louisville, posting 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, but he missed nearly the entire second half in what was a game that many Rebel fans felt was too close for comfort.

Lacy returned to action last week against Charlotte and looked solid and healthy, but now there's more questions about his status moving forward.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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