Ole Miss Has a Chance to Control the Pace of the LSU Game

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels will face off against the No. 7 LSU Tigers tomorrow night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The conversation around the game has largely been about the off-field drama that will come with Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford, especially with the recent message sent to Ole Miss fans about conduct this Saturday night.

However, after kickoff, those talking points will largely give way to the on-field play of the two teams. On-field discussions have focused on Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss and LSU QB Sam Leavitt because of how crucial the matchups in the passing game will be.

Someone who's flown under the radar thanks to a relatively slow start is Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. If Chambliss and Lacy both perform well, Ole Miss has the opportunity to set the tone and tempo of this year's Magnolia Bowl.

How Ole Miss Can Set the Tone

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy talk during a break in play against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game that many expect to be a shootout, the way for Ole Miss to get an advantage early could be by establishing the run game and building momentum in the game for Kewan Lacy.

The run game is, on paper, the biggest advantage Ole Miss has over LSU. LSU running back Dilin Jones has put up 180 yards and two touchdowns on his 41 carries so far in the Tigers' first two games. Last season at Wisconsin, Jones ran for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Compare him to Kewan Lacy, who has run for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries this season. Last season, he finished the year with more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns.

An in-form Kewan Lacy is dangerous, not just for his explosive-play ability, but also for the time-of-possession advantage that comes with a productive running back. Fewer passes also mean less pressure on Trinidad Chambliss, which could help prevent mistakes, although Chambliss typically avoids mistakes.

Chambliss is also a threat in the running game; last season, he ran for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

If the two "H6I5MEN" contenders are running the ball well and Chambliss is as efficient a passer as he typically is, Ole Miss could have a significant advantage in time of possession, forcing LSU to play from behind and shift away from their original game plan.

In a game where the two teams are this evenly matched, if Ole Miss gets an early lead, it could be one they keep until the end.

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