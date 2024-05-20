Ole Miss RB Room Will Be ELITE After Transfer Portal | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch the Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin getting two running back commitments over the weekend. Rashad Amos, who spent last year with the Miami (OH) RedHawks after transferring from the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Domonique Thomas, who spent last year playing for the Clemson Tigers. Ole Miss has now added its sixth running back in the last five months.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Ole Miss recruiting running backs to protect themselves potentially from a weird NCAA decision that no one could discount, if it is possible.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about why none of this affects Akylin Dear, the Ole Miss Rebels commitment from Quitman, Mississippi.
