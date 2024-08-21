Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
Ulysses Bentley IV may suit up as a running back in Mississippi these days, but his football journey began in the state of Texas.
Bentley, an Ole Miss Rebels senior whose hometown is Houston, was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watch list on Wednesday, an honor given every season to the "top offensive player with Texas ties in Division I football." The award is named after Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell who called Tyler, Texas, home and suited up for the Texas Longhorns during his collegiate career.
In order to be eligible for the award, a player must have been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, played at a junior college in Texas, or play/played for a four-year institution in Texas. Since Bentley is a Houston native, he qualifies for this award, despite now calling the Magnolia State home.
Bentley was already named to the Doak Walker Award watch list this offseason, and he is expected to be the primary running back in a new-look rushing attack in Oxford this season. After the transfer of Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State, the Rebels went out and added transfers Henry Parrish Jr., Rashad Amos and Logan Diggs to bolster the running back room, and Bentley is expected to lead that charge.
Last season, Bentley ran for 540 yards and four touchdowns in Ole Miss' 11-2 season, helping the Rebels make it to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where they eventually took down the Penn State Nittany Lions. He recently discussed his mindset surrounding the current running back room and his role as fall camp got underway.
"I don't really look at it as weight on my shoulders," Bentley said earlier this month. "We've got a lot of guys that have transferred in here, and we've got a lot of weapons on our team. [Head coach Lane] Kiffin is smart enough to utilize all the talent we've got in our room and utilize us and put us in places for us to score.
"I just kind of keep going and keep leading. Make sure the culture is right with our team and make sure that we're a good team to be able to get to our goals."
Bentley and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.