LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Alabama

Follow along for live updates between Ole Miss and Alabama.
  Author:
  Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels will seek to remain in the hunt for the SEC West Division title when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday for their biggest game of the 2022 season.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 in SEC) are coming off a bye week, and during that time they watched as the LSU Tigers — a team that beat them two weeks before the bye — beat Alabama at home, 32-31, and taking control of the SEC West in the process. 

If Ole Miss wants to stay in the tight race for the SEC West, they will need to beat an Alabama team it has not defeated since 2015.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Alabama.

Pregame

Ole Miss announced that its Captains for Week 11 are defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, and defensive lineman Cedric Johnson.

First Quarter

Q1 (11:37): Ole Miss turns the ball over on downs to conclude its first drive of the day, Alabama will take over at its own 12-yard line.

