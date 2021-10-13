Is Henry Parrish Jr. Building Momentum?

The running back had his best game of the season against Arkansas.

Running back Henry Parrish Jr. enjoyed the best game of his young career in Ole Miss' 52-51 win over Arkansas this past weekend.

The sophomore from Goulds, Florida received a golden opportunity after teammate and starter Jerrion Ealy sat out of the game with a concussion.

"I wouldn't say it was a different plan," Parrish told reporters. "but it was the next guy stepping up just making plays and just making it go."

And Parrish Jr. stepped up. He accomplished new career-highs in carries with 18 and rushing yards with 111, his first 100-yard game as a member of the Rebels.

"I feel like I did okay," Parrish Jr. told reporters.

Ole Miss had another 100-yard rusher in Snoop Conner, who also scored three touchdowns and nearly had a third in quarterback Matt Corral, who racked up 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Rebels have developed an identity of a high-scoring offense and Corral is the face of that by being tabbed one of the favorites in this year's Heisman Trophy race. But that doesn't give the running game enough credit.

Ole Miss is 19th in the country in rushing yards with 1,298, averaging nearly 260 yards on the ground per game.

That's a statistic that doesn't surprise Parrish Jr.

"Yes, sir," he answered to a reporter. "That was the plan from the get-go."

The plan is to score, whether it's on the ground or through the air, and the Rebels have the personnel capable of doing just that, even if it isn't the first guy on the depth chart.

The danger with Ole Miss is in the depth because any player can put the other team's defense on blast. It's up to the other team to simply pick their poison.

