'It's Going To Be Another Physical Game': Ole Miss Defensive End Tavius Robinson Previews Matchup vs. Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. -- While the loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide may still feel fresh to some fans, the Ole Miss Rebels are ready to put the matchup behind them and focus on their Week 12 opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels do not have a shot at the SEC Championship game anymore, but they can still achieve a 10-win season if they win the final two games on their schedule.

Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson played in the wild 52-51 victory over Arkansas last season and reflected on the win during his presser on Tuesday.

"I remember it being a really physical game, back and forth," Robinson told reporters. "I think it's going to be another physical game [this Saturday]. [Arkansas] has a really good team, offensive line, and quarterback. So it's going to be another good matchup for sure."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson also played in last season's matchup and is likely to start on Saturday after missing last week due to injury. Robinson noted what you have to watch out for when playing a talented quarterback like Jefferson.

"[Jefferson's] a really good quarterback, very physical," Robinson said. "He can run and pass. I think he's really good, he can do it all. We have to contain him."

Temperatures are supposed to drop into the 20s on Saturday night when the Rebels take on the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Robinson, who is from Ontario, is not worried about the cold weather having an adverse effect on Ole Miss.

"I find in the cold you don't get as tired as quickly as you do playing in the heat," Robinson said. "You just have to get warmed up good and after that, I don't think the cold affects most of us, especially me."

The Ole Miss defense had a few rough outings once the Rebels reached conference play this fall but has steadily improved since. The unit played one of its best games of the season against Alabama, and Robinson discussed the growth of the Ole Miss defense.

"I think we just continue to grow and we continue to see how we need to show up every week," Robinson said. "When we play together I think we're really special. When we see good things on film, we see what we did to get there during the week of practice, and just focus on trying to execute every game."

Ole Miss plays Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

