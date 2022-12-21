Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Tracker

OXFORD, Miss. -- The early signing period is upon us.

The majority of prominent high school talent will sign during this window around Christmas, and the Ole Miss Rebels are expecting a wave of signatures over the next few hours. Stick with this tracker from The Grove Report throughout the day as it will be updated in real time as pens hit paper for the program in Oxford.

Lane Kiffin was up and at them before 3:30 am CST Wednesday, natiurally wishing everybody well on what should be a busy signing day.

It looks like Ole Miss will continue to use a throwback PlayStation 2 theme for its 2023 signees, complete with a 'Sip Street 23' label for the entire group in the light of popular video game NFL Street.

6:42 AM UPDATE

Linebacker Skieler Mann out of Georgia has officially inked with the Rebels.

6:13 AM UPDATE

Ole Miss has its first signees of the day in offensive lineman Brycen Sanders and Jayvontay Conner.

