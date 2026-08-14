Ole Miss won’t be the only logo on the field of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this coming fall and over the next few years.

According to a report from Rebels247’s Chase Parham, Ole Miss is expected to announce a “multi-year” partnership with Progressive Insurance that will see it become the on-field sponsor next week.

Per the report, Progressive will have its logo on the field as part of a three-year deal that is expected to be announced as early as next week.

What This Means For Ole Miss

Keith Carter, University of Mississippi athletic director, answers questions from media after the introduction of Chris BeardTcl Ole Miss Beard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This represents a massive deal for the Rebels' athletic department, in an era of college athletics that is becoming increasingly more focused on generating revenue following the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement.

Not long before this breaking news, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter made headlines this offseason, speaking brutally honestly about the roster costs in college athletics. During an interview with Rebels247, Carter revealed that the price to field rosters in all sports just continues to go up.

"I would say generally anywhere from 20 to 50 percent over, year over year," Carter said of rising costs. "It's significant. It's significant."

Thanks to the House vs. NCAA settlement, college athletic departments are sharing revenue with its student athletes, which is putting even more strain on schools.

Given the tightening athletic department budgets following the settlement, more and more advertising opportunities are being pursued in college athletics.

The NCAA first allowed schools to begin permitting the use of three corporate logos on football fields in 2024. Fellow SEC member Tennessee was the first SEC program last season to take advantage of it via a partnership with Pilot.

After not having an on-field sponsor last season, Ole Miss cashed in on the opportunity. And it may not be the last partnership of its kind for the Rebels. The NCAA also voted to approve the use of commercial jersey patch sponsorships back in January, which will officially take effect in August.

Programs like Ohio State and Notre Dame have already announced major deals with JPMorgan Chase and SoFi banking respectively.

The Rebels will open their season on September 5th inside Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against the Louisville Cardinals. The season opener will now also mark the beginning of a lucrative partnership between Ole Miss and Progressive.

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