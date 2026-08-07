Ole Miss’ Pass Rush Could Become Its Calling Card

The Ole Miss Rebels do not need the nation’s best defense to compete for an SEC title, but they do need one of the most consistent teams in affecting the quarterback.

One thing that can allow the Rebels to pull away from other teams is their pass-rushing capabilities. Ole Miss is heading into the season with proven production, a deep roster, and a plethora of players capable of winning one-on-one matchups.

Even though there are starting positions open, the edge rushing group is one of the most complete units on the roster. If the group plays to its known potential, it could become the identity of Pete Golding’s defense.

Familiar Names

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every great pass rush starts with players capable of making the necessary moves, and Ole Miss houses quite a few. Suntarine Perkins is the core of the roster after becoming one of the SEC’s more disruptive defenders. He has a strong set of skills, combining speed, explosiveness, and versatility, that allow Golding to move him wherever he is needed, pushing offenses into a difficult spot by making it hard to predict where the pressure is coming from.

Blake Purchase can give the Rebels another edge defender who can collapse the pocket. When Purchase is on the field, he has consistently pressured quarterbacks and proven he can finish plays in the backfield.

The two of these players together can make one of the duos in the conference.

Depth Could Deal Strong Chances

Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Jonathan Maldonado shoves Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager out of bounds during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What takes the Rebels to the next level is their depth. Ole Miss has a strong enough rotation that gives the best players the ability to stay fresh late into games while also allowing for younger teammates to get opportunities.

Pressure is the Rebels' Defining Defense

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Rebels finished the season with 33 total sacks, which ranked sixth in the SEC. If Ole Miss can replicate or improve their consistency at the line, linebackers have a clearer run fit and defensive backs aren’t forced to cover receivers for extended periods.

Pressure produces turnovers. It causes quarterbacks to make rushed decisions, throw into tight windows, and be more likely to commit mistakes under pressure. No matter who is in the game, an elite pass rush can mask any positional hiccups.

Championship-caliber defenses have one common denominator: making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. It seems that Ole Miss has put together the roster to do just that.

If Perkins continues his strong play, Purchase stays healthy, and the rest of the room develops throughout fall camp, the Rebels could become one of the conference’s most disruptive defensive fronts.

In a conference filled with talented quarterbacks, that ability to consistently pressure opposing pockets might become Ole Miss’ greatest strength.

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