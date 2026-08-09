Pete Golding Has Given Ole Miss Something It Didn't Have Under Lane Kiffin

It's no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels have a new head coach entering the 2026 season, so if you didn't already know that, you're probably living under a rock.

Pete Golding has taken over the head coaching role at Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin departed for the LSU job following last season's Egg Bowl, leaving Golding to navigate the Rebels' appearance in the College Football Playoff, posting a 2-1 record and reaching the national semifinals.

That's a strong start to a resume, but the jury is still out on whether Golding (a first-time head coach) can lead a program through a full SEC season, especially one that has as difficult a schedule as Ole Miss in 2026. Still, there is one key way that Golding's version of Ole Miss seems to be different than Kiffin's early-on, and it comes down to defense.

Pete Golding is a Defensive-Minded Head Coach with a Hard-Nosed Mentality

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said it plainly in his public statement after he hired Golding as head coach: "[Golding] brings a vision rooted in toughness, innovation and accountability, and he is fully prepared to guide this program into its next era of success." That in itself lays the blueprint for how Ole Miss fans expect this program to be run under the longtime defensive coordinator.

That's not to say that the teams under Kiffin were "soft," by any means. Golding was, of course, Kiffin's defensive coordinator from 2023-25, so saying that Ole Miss is magically becoming a gritty team this offseason would not be a defensible claim. But what is different is that this mindset is now at the top of the program, since Golding has spent so many years coaching defense and emphasizing physicality up front.

The offense is still an emphasis too, obviously. When people think of Ole Miss football in 2026, they are likely thinking about the return of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy at quarterback and running back, respectively, but there is no longer an offensive-minded head coach leading the program. That matters.

So much of a program's identity revolves around the head coach himself. Just think of Ole Miss under Kiffin; he, in a sense, became the brand itself. High-flying offense, social media antics, the pet dog, etc. all became instantly-recognizable across the country and were immediately associated with Ole Miss.

So, if we take that same formula and apply it to Golding, what do we get?

"Our motto on defense is fast, smart and physical," Golding said as the defensive coordinator in 2023. "And it's in that order because I don't care how physical you are, if you're not smart enough to be in the right place, it doesn't matter."

If that transfers to 2026 in any way at all, it's in roster construction. Linebacker and defensive line are expected to be key strengths for the Rebels this season, led by some new additions and recent Chucky Mullins Award recipient Suntarine Perkins. The Rebels (on paper) should be able to hold their own against strong rushing attacks in 2026 thanks to what Golding has done on his home side of the football.

At SEC Media Days, Golding said as much. He thinks that this defense can be special in 2026, and he focused on bringing in the right kind of talent to make it possible.

"I think we're as talented as a defense that I've been around in a long time, and hopefully I felt like we learned some things off of last year's team of where to focus on in the portal and making sure we added some older veteran guys," Golding said.

"That was up front. I really felt like we didn't feel like we had enough depth on the defensive line, especially inside last year to stay fresh late in games, and I felt like that really hurt. Then in the back end the size, speed in the back end.

"Experience within this league was really important to me because I felt like we had to get a lot better in the back end collectively across the board to win the games that you're supposed to."

Ole Miss' talent up front will certainly be tested this season, as will Golding's "toughness" mentality. The Rebels have a greuling SEC schedule to navigate, if they hope to return to the College Football Playoff, and with the SEC comes size and speed.

Golding's first chance to show his mindset and philosophy are paying off comes Sept. 6 when the Rebels face Louisville in the season opener in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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