Ole Miss Rebels Included in Top 10 WR Corps Entering 2024 Season
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels already boast a Top 10 wideout in Tre Harris, but how does their entire receiving corps stack up to the rest of college football?
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus graded the best receiving corps in the nation entering the 2024 season and released the new hierarchy on Wednesday. Per PFF, the Rebels have the No. 2 receiver room in college football this season.
“Ole Miss brings back one of the nation’s 10 best wide receivers in Tre Harris and a Top 10 tight end in Caden Prieskorn,” PFF writes. “Harris tied for sixth among FBS receivers in 2023 with an 89.6 receiving grade. Prieskorn is fourth among all tight ends in the country with 1,051 receiving yards over the last two years. The Rebels also return their No. 3 receiver in Jordan Watkins, who tied for seventh among SEC receivers with 21 catches that went for at least 15 yards.”
Prieskorn was named a Top 10 tight end entering the 2024 season by PFF, and his new teammate, Dae’Quan Wright, was also included in the rankings – and was graded even higher than Prieskorn. Jordan Watkins returns for his senior year after finishing third on Ole Miss in receptions (53) and receiving yards (741).
“Ole Miss was also one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason. The big get was former South Carolina star receiver Juice Wells,” PFF writes. “He missed all but three games in 2023 due to a foot injury but was electric with the ball in his hands the year before. Wells’ 555 yards after the catch in 2022 stood third among Power Five pass-catchers.”
The Rebels did not make a ton of splashes on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, but one of their flashier gets was Antwane “Juice” Wells, who hauled in 965 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions in two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. As PFF mentioned above, Wells was limited in 2023 due to injury, but a healthy season in one of the best offenses in the nation should get him back on track.
All these weapons will be led by Ole Miss senior wideout Tre Harris, who led the Rebels with 985 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his first season in the Southeastern Conference.