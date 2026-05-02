Ole Miss Rebels Land 4-Star Cornerback Over LSU Tigers

The Ole Miss Rebels have only recently started to make a flurry of additions to their 2027 recruiting class, and are continuing that trend as the month of May begins.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Ole Miss landed has landed a commitment from 2027 four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo, who gives the Rebels their seventh verbal pledge of the cycle. A product of Lewisville, TX, Mayo's commitment gives Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and staff a recruiting win over some notable SEC foes like the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Ole Miss will look to do even more work and have a big summer on the 2027 recruiting trail but there's no doubt that adding Mayo to the fold right after spring ball is a good step in the right direction when it comes to putting together the class that Golding wants.

Where Taelyn Mayo Fits in Ole Miss' 2027 Recruiting Class

Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery reacts toward defensive back Antonio Kite (8) and defensive back Sage Ryan during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mayo now joins an Ole Miss 2027 recruiting class that already features four-star talents like defensive linemen Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Jamarkus Pittman and quarterback Keegan Croucher along with three-star players in edge rusher Keysan Taylor and offensive linemen Coderro McDaniel and Ford Wade.

Mayo is the first commit for Ole Miss from the state of Texas. Five of the Rebels' other six commits are from either Mississippi or Tennessee.

Mayo is the No. 29 overall cornerback in the class and the No. 36-ranked player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports. He also received offers from teams like Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, USC and many more.

Considering some of the other offers that Mayo had, it's impressive that Golding and staff were able to come away with a win in his recruitment. It's clear that Mayo is wanted by some of the top teams in the country though, meaing the Rebels will have to stay hot on his trail despite earning the commitment. In this age of recruiting, it's become obvious that verbal commitments mean little in a world where a player can easily flip his decision on signing day.

Landing a commitment from Mayo is big, but the work isn't done for Ole Miss. Expect more news surrounding the team's 2027 recruiting class to start pouring in as the Rebels enter the summer.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.