Ole Miss Stays Hot With Another Major Recruiting Commitment

The Ole Miss Rebels are once again giving fans more major 2027 recruiting news to soak in before heading into the weekend.

Less than an hour after landing a commitment from four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo, Ole Miss secured a verbal pledge from 2027 three-star safety Mason Moore, who gives the Rebels their right commitment of the cycle. A product of Central High School in Baton Rouge, LA., Moore is the No. 26 overall player in the state of Louisiana in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals.

Ole Miss entered April with just four total commits in 2027, which had included recent decommit in three-star linebacker Jiyez Fleming, but now have eight commits in the cycle. The Rebels are putting together a strong first recruiting class under head coach Pete Golding and the work is far from over.

Where Mason Moore Fits in Ole Miss' 2027 Class

Mississippi Rebels safety Anthony Robinson III against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore joins an Ole Miss 2027 class that already features some talented defensive players. Considering he is unranked by some outlets, it's possible he will be one of the recruits with the most to prove coming in a true freshman next spring.

Along with the recent addition of Mayo, Ole Miss also has commitments from four-star players like quarterback Keegan Croucher along with defensive linemen Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and Jamarkus Pittman and three-star recruits in offensive lineman Ford Wade, edge rusher Keysan Taylor and offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel.

While some teams have large 2027 recruiting classes that are already approaching 20 commits, the Rebels are taking a quality over quanity approach as they build out their group.

Other Big Names Ole Miss Has Offered

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most of the top 2027 recruits that Ole Miss has offered have already made their commitments but there's a few that remain undecided.

This includes five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, who is set to make an official visit to Ole Miss on June 12. The Rebels are also potentially a team to watch for four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley, who will take his OV to Oxford on June 5.

There are of course a ton of other 2027 players that Ole Miss has offered that remain uncommitted by Georges and Mosley are two of the more notable names to watch moving forward as the Rebels look for their next addition to the recruiting class.

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