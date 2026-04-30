Ole Miss Football Enters Major Recruiting Battle With Arkansas Razorbacks and Baylor

Seminary (Miss.) cornerback Stanley Peters has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the hometown program continues its aggressive pursuit this offseason.

Peters has flown under-the-radar for most of his prep career, but as the offseason rolls on in the Magnolia State, new offers have rolled in left and right.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles, among others, amid a major offseason.

But there is one contender building momentum for Peters as he prepares for visits: The Ole Miss Rebels.

Peters was back in Oxford in March for the Ole Miss Rebels' first Spring Camp practice as the coaching staff rolls out the red carpet for members of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

After a historic 2025 season where the Rebels clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff - then capturing a pair of wins before a semifinal loss to the Miami Hurricanes - there's a primary focus on continuing the reload the roster moving forward.

“Obviously with the run we made in the playoffs and the haul we got in the transfer portal, it seems we’re in a really good spot with Pete moving forward,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told The Ole Miss Spirit this week.

“We’re excited. It’s a Sunday night game so we’ll be the only show in town, literally, in Nashville but also kind of nationally with that game being on ABC. That’ll be a really, really cool matchup with Louisville. I think they’re going to have a good team.”

It starts with being able to lock down the Magnolia State and keep the culture alive in Mississippi with Peters emerging as a primary target for the Ole Miss program with an official visit now locked in for the weekend of June 19.

In what is set to be a massive recruiting stretch for Golding and Co. in June, now add Peters to the list of official visits set to be on campus as the program looks to build out a strong 2027 Recruiting Class.

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