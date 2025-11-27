Ole Miss Rebels Land Multiple Key Players on Injury Report Ahead of Mississippi State
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will travel to Starkville in Week 14 for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama surrounding it, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to tune out the outside chatter with an opportunity to further cement their chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
"It's a huge game. Next one on the schedule," Kiffin said this week. "Everything is to get to 1-0. These guys, I think, are really talented. I think [Mississippi State head coach Jeff] Lebby’s done a great job with them, making them competitive.
"Shoot, they took Texas and, what, Tennessee at home this year into overtime? Really have improved from a year ago and doing a great job over there.
"So, we’re excited about the matchup. A lot at stake obviously and to get to 1-0 to finish off this phenomenal regular season."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, multiple Rebels are on the SEC Availability Report following the update on Wednesday.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
The SEC Availability Report: Wednesday Edition
Mississippi State Bulldogs
CB Jett Jefferson – Out
DL Will Whitson – Out
OL Brennan Smith – Out
OL Blake Steen – Out
RB Davon Booth – Out (first half)
DB Isaac Smith – Questionable
Ole Miss Rebels
LB Raymond Collins – Doubtful
WR Caleb Cunningham – Probable
CB Antonio Kite – Questionable
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"I’ve always said the best thing to do, got it from Pete Carroll, the most exciting thing to do professionally — in life, in a lot of areas — is to do it better than it’s ever been done before.
"Anybody can do it one year. Can you do it over and over and over again? So, that’s a that’s a pretty neat stat, but that’s a credit to the players and assistant coaches."
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.