Multiple Former Ole Miss Rebels Signed UDFA Following 2024 NFL Draft
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels did not send any elite prospects to the 2024 NFL Draft, but they sent multiple players who could wind up turning into sleepers. Former Rebels Deantre Prince, Cedric Johnson and Daijahn Anthony were all selected in the fifth round or later, but a handful of their teammates were signed as undrafted free agents once the draft concluded on Saturday night.
Ole Miss defensive end Isaac Ukwu, linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, receiver Dayton Wade, and cornerback Zamari Walton were all picked up as undrafted free agents. Ukwu was signed by the Detroit Lions, Wade is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, and both Jean-Baptiste and Walton were picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ole Miss quarterback Spencer Sanders was not signed as an UDFA, but he did receive an invite to a mini camp from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ukwu, Walton, and Jean-Baptiste all transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2023 college football season. Ukwu appeared in all 13 games this past season for the Rebels, registering 30 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Walton, a former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, became the starting cornerback opposite Prince in Pete Golding’s defense and recorded 38 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
Jean-Baptiste also appeared in all 13 games last season, tallying 54 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in Ole Miss’ linebacker rotation. Wade produced the most out of these undrafted Rebels, as he finished the 2023 season as the No. 2 receiver on Ole Miss’ roster.
The Atlanta, Ga., native hauled in 55 receptions for 830 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per catch. In two seasons with the Rebels, Wade caught 82 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns.