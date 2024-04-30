Ole Miss Rebels RB Kedrick Reescano, LB Skielar Mann Enter Transfer Portal
The biggest impact came in running back Kedrick Reescano entering the portal. This comes on the heels of the Rebels making some key transfer additions at the running back position in recent weeks, namely Henry Parrish Jr. (Miami) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (New Mexico).
Reescano did not not accrue any stats in his first season at Ole Miss, but he was a unanimous four-star recruit out of high school and came to Oxford as part of the 2023 signing class. He spent his prep days at New Caney (Texas) High School, and he finished that career with over 5,000 all-purpose yards.
The second player to enter the portal from Ole Miss was linebacker Skielar Mann who did not appear in a game during his first season in a Rebel uniform. A Georgia native, Mann attended Peach County High School where he played both sides of the football and earned Georgia Region 2-3A 2022 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Mann was rated a three-star prospect out of high school, per On3.