Vegas Reveals Ole Miss' Projected 2024 Win Total Post-Spring Practice
This time of year is ripe with future odds presented by sportsbooks in Las Vegas, and the Ole Miss Rebels are leading the party in many categories.
Not only is quarterback Jaxson Dart among the betting favorites for the Heisman Trophy this season, but the Rebels also now have over/under projections for their regular season win total in 2024. Bettors at FanDuel can take the Rebels to win over 9.5 games (-144) or under 9.5 (+118).
If you're not familiar with odds, those numbers mean that Vegas finds it more likely that Ole Miss reaches 10 or more wins instead of finishing with nine or less. You can view the entire listing of SEC win totals from the sportsbook below.
Alabama Crimson Tide: 9.5 wins
Arkansas Razorbacks: 5.5 wins
Auburn Tigers: 7.5 wins
Florida Gators: 5.5 wins
Georgia Bulldogs: 10.5 wins
Kentucky Wildcats: 6.5 wins
LSU Tigers: 9.5 wins
Mississippi State Bulldogs: 4.5 wins
Missouri Tigers: 9.5 wins
Oklahoma Sooners: 7.5 wins
Ole Miss Rebels: 9.5 wins
South Carolina Gamecocks: 5.5 wins
Tennessee Volunteers: 9.5 wins
Texas Longhorns: 10.5 wins
Texas A&M Aggies: 8.5 wins
Vanderbilt Commodores: 2.5 wins
Each of these teams feature an over or under bet on this win total, and based on the numbers above, the SEC looks to be stacked again in 2024. Georgia and Texas hold the largest total at 10.5 wins, and the Rebels are tied with four other schools at the 9.5 mark.
Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina are all projected to be in the neighborhood of bowl eligibility with six wins, and Mississippi State (4.5) and Vanderbilt (2.5) round out the bottom of the league.
If Vegas is correct in projecting that Ole Miss can reach 10 or more wins in 2024, it would be the third time under Lane Kiffin's leadership that the Rebels have completed a double-digit win campaign. Last season saw the program claim the most wins in school history with a final record of 11-2 and a win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl over Penn State.
Reaching 10-plus wins in the regular season would also give the Rebels an appealing argument for reaching the new 12-team College Football Playoff that is set to debut this season. Ole Miss will have its first crack at a real game on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.