Ole Miss Rebels Gain Commitment From Houston Cougars Transfer CB Isaiah Hamilton
The wins keep coming in the transfer portal for the Ole Miss Rebels as they secured the pledge of former Houston Cougars cornerback Isaiah Hamilton on Friday afternoon.
Hamilton was originally set to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend, but he called off his visit, and smoke surrounding his interest in Ole Miss has grown over the last two days. Now, he is officially part of a roster in Oxford that is expected to make national waves in 2024.
Hamilton joins a new-look secondary for defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit this fall, playing alongside the likes of fellow transfer corners Trey Amos (Alabama) and Brandon Turnage (Tennessee). He is the latest addition in what has been a concerted effort to revamp the Rebels' defense this offseason, making them one of the most intriguing units in college football.
READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Listed Among Top Running Back Units Nationally
This is the second FBS transfer destination for Hamilton in his collegiate career. He came to Houston by way of Texas Southern prior to the 2023 season, and while suiting up with the Cougars, he played in 12 games where he tallied 50 total tackles (38 solo), defended eight passes, hauled in four interceptions, and forced one fumble.