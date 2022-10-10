Ole Miss Vs. LSU Game Time Set

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels announced the kickoff time for their Week 8 away game versus the LSU Tigers on Monday morning.

The Tigers will welcome the Rebels to Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the 111th meeting between the two SEC West programs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on CBS for the SEC game of the week.

There is a chance the Rebels are still undefeated by the time they travel to Baton Rogue, La., in Week 8, and the Tigers would love nothing more than to ruin Ole Miss' season. This game could end up being a 'trap game' for the Rebels.

LSU currently leads the series all-time with a record of 61-41-4, but Ole Miss snapped a five-year losing streak to the Tigers last fall, winning 31-17 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss will look to start a winning streak versus the Tigers while also welcoming first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly to the SEC.

Through six games LSU is 4-2 with a 2-1 record against conference opponents and is currently sitting in third place in the SEC West rankings. The Tigers will be a dangerous opponent on the road, as they managed to beat the now No. 16 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-16 in Week 3. LSU was, however, blown out at home in Week 6 by the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers 40-13.

It is shaping up to be another brawl for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy.

