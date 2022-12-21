Skip to main content

2023 Recruit Daniel Demery Signs Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

The Rebels bolster their 2023 national singing day class with safety Daniel Demery signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.
DALLAS, Texas -- The Ole Miss secondary got stronger on national signing day when 2023 commit Daniel Demery signed his national letter of intent with the Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

Demery, a three-star safety, committed to the Rebels in May and has not wavered on his affirmation since. The Dallas, Tex., native stayed true and officially signed his NLI to become a Rebel in Lewisville at 2 p.m. CT. 

Coming out of Parish Episcopal High School, Demery is the No. 66 safety in the 2023 class and the No. 134 recruit in Texas, according to his 247Sports profile. Demery notched 238 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, nine interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his high school career.

Demery is the third defensive back to sign with Ole Miss on national signing day, joining four-star defensive backs Braxton Myers and Ahmad Brown.

The Ole Miss secondary has been one of the stronger position groups for the Landshark defense in recent years, and it has got even deeper on national signing day. 

The Rebels needed to replenish their depth at defensive back with senior safeties Otis Reese IV and AJ Finley likely heading for the 2023 NFL Draft.

