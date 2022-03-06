Sam Williams Shocks NFL Scouts with Blistering 40-Yard Dash Time

"Oh my goodness!"

When one of the most respective NFL talent evaluators on the planet is taking by surprise, it typically means a couple more dollars just came in for the player he's referring to. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's words were towards the speed of an Ole Miss Rebel.

In this case it was about Sam Williams, the Montgomery, Ala. native and edge rusher running the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The unofficial time Jeremiah reacted to was 4.52 seconds despite an official 6'4", 261-pound frame.

The official time, which comes in later after verification, was even better for Williams, who undoubtedly upped his draft stock with the staggering number of 4.46 seconds.

The mark edged many pass rushers favored to get drafted before the Rebel product like Georgia's Travon Walker (4.51), Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (4.54), Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (4.58) and well faster than the projected top player by most boards in Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (4.74). The only pass rusher faster than Williams was Amare Barno, who clocked 4.36 at 246 pounds -- the fastest in the history of the pass-rushing position.

Williams was strong beyond the speed tests on Saturday, too, finishing with the No. 7 broad jump among defensive ends at 10'3" to go along with a 32.50" vertical leap, respectable in the trio events he took part in.

"12 and a half sacks in the SEC and if you look at my notes...explosive," Jeremiah continued on the broadcast. "The power, he can bend at the top of his rush and he's really dynamic."

Williams was credited with 13 sacks by the SEC in 2021, second only to Will Anderson of Alabama, and most in a single season in Ole Miss history. The program's No. 3 all-time sacker led the SEC in forced fumbles, with four, and recovered one en route to All-SEC honors within the league's first team as voted on by the coaches.

The projections have yet to be updated following Saturday's performance, so Williams has a wide-ranging projection based on mock drafters across the country. He is slated to be selected anywhere from the end of the first round to the final day of picks when rounds No. 4-7 are completed.

The former Rebel leader was satisfied with the on-field work he put in, wrapping up his evening with praise for the upped draft stock.

